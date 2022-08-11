Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Buys 483 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Clarity Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 108.2% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 14,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $115.30. The company had a trading volume of 79,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,698,124. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.01 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.35.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

