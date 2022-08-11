Cook Protocol (COOK) 24 Hour Volume Tops $285,888.00

Cook Protocol (COOK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 11th. Cook Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.36 million and $285,888.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cook Protocol has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. One Cook Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004058 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00015562 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00038342 BTC.

About Cook Protocol

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,630,735 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance.

Cook Protocol Coin Trading

