Contrasting FAT Brands (FATBB) & Its Peers

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) is one of 71 publicly-traded companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare FAT Brands to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares FAT Brands and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FAT Brands -18.14% N/A -3.67% FAT Brands Competitors 1.94% -53.38% 2.13%

Dividends

FAT Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. FAT Brands pays out -14.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Eating places” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.4% and pay out 55.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. FAT Brands is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FAT Brands $118.88 million -$31.58 million -2.53 FAT Brands Competitors $1.84 billion $220.36 million 8.01

This table compares FAT Brands and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

FAT Brands’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than FAT Brands. FAT Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of FAT Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.4% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for FAT Brands and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FAT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A FAT Brands Competitors 483 3947 5190 198 2.52

As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 16.12%. Given FAT Brands’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FAT Brands has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

FAT Brands competitors beat FAT Brands on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc., a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of April 18, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as 2,300 franchised locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California. FAT Brands Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Fog Cutter Holdings, LLC.

