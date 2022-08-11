ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) Short Interest Down 60.9% in July

ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decrease of 60.9% from the July 15th total of 2,760,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CFRX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of ContraFect in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Maxim Group lowered shares of ContraFect from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. WBB Securities upgraded shares of ContraFect to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of ContraFect from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFRX. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContraFect in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in ContraFect in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ContraFect by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 176,036 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ContraFect in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in ContraFect in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. 59.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFRX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.32. The company had a trading volume of 147,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,896,935. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.05. ContraFect has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $4.54.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.18). Research analysts forecast that ContraFect will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.

