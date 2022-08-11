Context Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ)

Context Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,215 shares during the period. Context Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Itiquira Acquisition worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $7,148,000. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 362,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 65,570 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Itiquira Acquisition by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 204,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,891,000. 53.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Itiquira Acquisition alerts:

Itiquira Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ITQ opened at $9.89 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.80. Itiquira Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $9.92.

About Itiquira Acquisition

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on companies operating in the healthcare, education, consumer, and technology sectors primarily in Brazil.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Itiquira Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itiquira Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.