Context Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 200,000 Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC)

Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edify Acquisition by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 31,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Edify Acquisition by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 286,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Edify Acquisition by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 709,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,934,000 after buying an additional 11,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Edify Acquisition alerts:

Edify Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of EAC opened at $9.86 on Thursday. Edify Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $9.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80.

Edify Acquisition Company Profile

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edify Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edify Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.