Context Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNA)

Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 174,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,000. Context Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.48% of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the first quarter worth approximately $3,153,000.

Stock Performance

VHNA stock opened at $10.04 on Thursday. Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $10.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.99.

Profile

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant business. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

