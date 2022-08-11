Context Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.07 Million Investment in TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVC)

Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 209,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,000. Context Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.45% of TG Venture Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TG Venture Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in TG Venture Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in TG Venture Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $500,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in TG Venture Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $982,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of TG Venture Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

TG Venture Acquisition Stock Performance

TGVC opened at $10.00 on Thursday. TG Venture Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $10.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.91.

About TG Venture Acquisition

TG Venture Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industries primarily within the space technology, financial technology, technology, media and telecom, and related sectors in the United States and other developed countries.

