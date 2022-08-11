Context Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.51 Million Investment in Sound Point Acquisition Corp I, Ltd (NASDAQ:SPCMU)

Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sound Point Acquisition Corp I, Ltd (NASDAQ:SPCMU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,000.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sound Point Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,552,000.

Sound Point Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

NASDAQ SPCMU opened at $10.14 on Thursday. Sound Point Acquisition Corp I, Ltd has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $10.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09.

Sound Point Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Sound Point Acquisition Corp I, Ltd does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It primarily focuses on technology, media, consumer brands, and other industries.

