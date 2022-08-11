Context Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 221,093 JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF)

Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 221,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,000. Context Capital Management LLC owned about 0.43% of JOFF Fintech Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 267.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 135,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 98,628 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,813,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,131,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,145,000 after acquiring an additional 51,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 274,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 69,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JOFF opened at $9.85 on Thursday. JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $9.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.78.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

