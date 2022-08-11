Contentos Price Tops $0.0081 (COS)

Contentos (COS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Contentos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Contentos has a market cap of $33.49 million and $7.06 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Contentos has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar.
About Contentos
COS is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,927,702,801 coins and its circulating supply is 4,153,822,544 coins. Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Contentos Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
