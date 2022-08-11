ContentBox 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $14,320.00 (BOX)

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. In the last week, ContentBox has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One ContentBox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $387,136.60 and approximately $14,320.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ContentBox Profile

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox.

Buying and Selling ContentBox

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

