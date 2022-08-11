Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stake Increased by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on STZ. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.19.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.7 %

STZ stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $240.54. The company had a trading volume of 9,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,596. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $240.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.06. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.35 and a 12 month high of $261.52. The stock has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total transaction of $415,100.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,625.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,625.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 550,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,597,461.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,612,813 shares of company stock valued at $391,613,819. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

See Also

