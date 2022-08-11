ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 144.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,800 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,132 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 12,028 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,699 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 9,089 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,327,977 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $168,033,000 after buying an additional 59,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COP. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.37.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $2.78 on Thursday, hitting $98.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,511,413. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.50. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $51.41 and a 1 year high of $124.08. The company has a market capitalization of $127.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

