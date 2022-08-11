Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) Trading Up 1.4%

Conifex Timber Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFXTF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.44 and last traded at $1.41. Approximately 5,951 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 2,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Conifex Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Conifex Timber Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.49.

About Conifex Timber

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

