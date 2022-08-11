Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) Trading Up 1.4%

Conifex Timber Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFXTF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.44 and last traded at $1.41. Approximately 5,951 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 2,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Conifex Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.49.
Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.
