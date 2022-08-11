Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Major Shareholder An-Yen Hu Sells 24,545 Shares

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) major shareholder An-Yen Hu sold 24,545 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $757,213.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 180,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,558,244.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Confluent Price Performance

Shares of CFLT traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.45. 3,102,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,245,049. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.77 and a 200-day moving average of $34.24. Confluent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $94.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Confluent from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Confluent

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Confluent by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Confluent by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

See Also

