Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Invests $802,000 in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned approximately 1.01% of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 349.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,590,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,028 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 329.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 699,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,544,000 after purchasing an additional 536,723 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,731,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,086,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000.

AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA ARB opened at $26.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.28. AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.

