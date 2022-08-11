Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $989,000 Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 240.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Stock Performance

CWB opened at $69.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.01. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $89.78.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

