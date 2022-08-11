Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $910,000 Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 86,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after acquiring an additional 12,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $85.33 on Thursday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $74.55 and a 1 year high of $102.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.19.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

