Compound (COMP) Achieves Market Cap of $472.28 Million

Compound (COMP) traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Over the last week, Compound has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $472.28 million and $177.48 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound coin can now be bought for $65.61 or 0.00269616 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000497 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000079 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 40.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Coin Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,198,184 coins. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

