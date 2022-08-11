Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Receives $10.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Compass Therapeutics Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Compass Therapeutics stock opened at $2.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.17. Compass Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $4.55.

Insider Transactions at Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CMPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Equities research analysts expect that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carl L. Gordon purchased 30,722 shares of Compass Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $76,497.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,817,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,896,805.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Compass Therapeutics news, Director Carl L. Gordon acquired 30,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.49 per share, for a total transaction of $76,497.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,817,994 shares in the company, valued at $36,896,805.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz acquired 18,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.72 per share, for a total transaction of $49,925.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,191,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,121,894.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 219,077 shares of company stock valued at $582,523. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Compass Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. CM Management LLC bought a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $411,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Compass Therapeutics by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 52,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 23,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Compass Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.



