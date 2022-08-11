Compass Point Lowers Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) to Neutral

Compass Point cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $100.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on IIPR. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $248.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $151.60.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Up 2.4 %

IIPR stock opened at $94.36 on Monday. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52 week low of $88.38 and a 52 week high of $288.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.65. The company has a quick ratio of 55.21, a current ratio of 55.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.63.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovative Industrial Properties

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.80%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

