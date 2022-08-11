Compass Point Lowers Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) to Neutral

Compass Point cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $100.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on IIPR. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $248.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $151.60.
Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Up 2.4 %
IIPR stock opened at $94.36 on Monday. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52 week low of $88.38 and a 52 week high of $288.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.65. The company has a quick ratio of 55.21, a current ratio of 55.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.63.
Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovative Industrial Properties
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)
- The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.