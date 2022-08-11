Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Major Shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. Sells 146,937 Shares

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 146,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $3,483,876.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,937,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,207,182.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Compass Diversified Trading Up 2.5 %
CODI traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.10. 18,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 3.37. Compass Diversified has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $33.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.31.
Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 20th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Compass Diversified Company Profile
Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Compass Diversified (CODI)
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.