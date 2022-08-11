Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Major Shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. Sells 146,937 Shares

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 146,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $3,483,876.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,937,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,207,182.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Compass Diversified Trading Up 2.5 %

CODI traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.10. 18,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 3.37. Compass Diversified has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $33.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.31.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 20th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Compass Diversified Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 408.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 38.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.