Comparing EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI) & XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA)

EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI – Get Rating) and XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EVI Industries and XpresSpa Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get EVI Industries alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVI Industries $242.01 million 0.56 $8.38 million $0.68 15.96 XpresSpa Group $73.73 million 1.27 $3.35 million N/A N/A

EVI Industries has higher revenue and earnings than XpresSpa Group.

Risk and Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

EVI Industries has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XpresSpa Group has a beta of 2.26, meaning that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.

33.7% of EVI Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.4% of XpresSpa Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.7% of EVI Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of XpresSpa Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares EVI Industries and XpresSpa Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVI Industries 3.76% 8.49% 4.97% XpresSpa Group 0.14% 0.13% 0.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for EVI Industries and XpresSpa Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVI Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A XpresSpa Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

XpresSpa Group has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 104.10%. Given XpresSpa Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe XpresSpa Group is more favorable than EVI Industries.

Summary

EVI Industries beats XpresSpa Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVI Industries

(Get Rating)

EVI Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, distributes, sells, rents, and leases commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, Latin America, and Asia. The company sells and/or leases its customers commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications. It also supplies related replacement parts and accessories; and provides installation, maintenance, and repair services to government, institutional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. The company was formerly known as EnviroStar, Inc. and changed its name to EVI Industries, Inc. in December 2018. EVI Industries, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About XpresSpa Group

(Get Rating)

XpresSpa Group, Inc., a health and wellness services company, provides spa services at airports. It operates through three segments: XpresSpa, XpresTest, and Treat. The company offers spa services, including massage, and nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products; and retail products. It also operates wellness centers that provides COVID-19 screening and testing, and rapid testing services for other communicable diseases, such as influenza, COVID-19, RSV, Flu A&B, and seasonal flu vaccination services; and other medical diagnostic testing services. In addition, the company offers services through an integrated digital platform, and a relevant retail offering to the traveling public. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 52 spa and clinic locations in 24 airports in the United States, the Netherlands, and the United Arab Emirates. The company was formerly known as FORM Holdings Corp. and changed its name to XpresSpa Group, Inc. in January 2018. XpresSpa Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for EVI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.