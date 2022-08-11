Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $41.67

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $41.67 and traded as high as $43.28. Community Trust Bancorp shares last traded at $43.17, with a volume of 29,991 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTBI shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Community Trust Bancorp to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Community Trust Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.37 and its 200 day moving average is $41.70.

Community Trust Bancorp Increases Dividend

Community Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CTBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $55.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 10.1% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,355 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,017 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 22.4% in the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 47,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

Featured Articles

