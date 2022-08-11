Commerce Bank Trims Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Commerce Bank reduced its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 80.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,088 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 596,630 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned about 0.06% of PulteGroup worth $5,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 125.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in PulteGroup by 316.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHM opened at $44.13 on Thursday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $58.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PHM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their target price on PulteGroup to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on PulteGroup from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $51.00 to $49.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.21.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

