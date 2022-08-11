Commerce Bank Purchases 1,507 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Commerce Bank increased its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $5,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,141,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,997,609,000 after buying an additional 215,128 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DPZ. Bank of America decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $512.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Argus lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $435.00 target price on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $383.00 to $421.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $441.04.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $42,153.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,338.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total value of $42,153.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,168 shares of company stock worth $1,616,903. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DPZ stock opened at $405.75 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $321.15 and a 1-year high of $567.57. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $392.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.98.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

