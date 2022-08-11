Commerce Bank Increases Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $5,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,304.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Benchmark started coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Monday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $184.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 3.5 %

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $395,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,081.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $161.87 per share, with a total value of $105,215.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,240,994. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $395,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,629,081.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $190.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.65 and a 200 day moving average of $180.10. The company has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.92 and a 12-month high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.04%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading

