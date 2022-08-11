Commerce Bank Has $4.87 Million Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Commerce Bank grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 153,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,066,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 987,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $116,259,000 after purchasing an additional 45,181 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,704,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,330,000 after purchasing an additional 334,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.19.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $103.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.12. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The firm has a market cap of $64.39 billion, a PE ratio of 44.96, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $1,728,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,683,416.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $1,728,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,683,416.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $694,507.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 202,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,394,048.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,062 shares of company stock worth $7,656,531 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

