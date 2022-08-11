Commerce Bank Grows Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $5,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth $439,657,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,672,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,268,000 after buying an additional 791,859 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth $148,793,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,734,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,162,000 after buying an additional 632,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,967,000 after buying an additional 599,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXR shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $224.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Evercore ISI set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.30.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 1.7 %

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Shares of EXR opened at $206.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.50. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.70 and a 1 year high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.36%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Stories

