Commerce Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $636,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 440,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $133,012,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 3,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 534.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,299,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $467,086,000 after buying an additional 1,095,023 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ISRG. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.23.

Shares of ISRG opened at $237.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.92. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.83 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The stock has a market cap of $84.94 billion, a PE ratio of 60.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $48,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $48,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,787 shares of company stock worth $20,719,321. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

