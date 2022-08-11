Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Comcast from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Comcast to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.52.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $38.96 on Monday. Comcast has a 52 week low of $36.57 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.93.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Comcast

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.0% during the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401,190 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $15,743,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.9% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 22,519 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 16.3% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 7,842 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 9.2% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 155,187 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after buying an additional 13,139 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.7% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 47,801 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

