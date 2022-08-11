Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Raised to $51.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $45.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 45.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on COIN. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $600.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Atlantic Securities lowered Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.05.

Shares of COIN opened at $94.14 on Thursday. Coinbase Global has a 52-week low of $40.83 and a 52-week high of $368.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.59. The stock has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of -46.60 and a beta of 3.59.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($2.33). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post -8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III acquired 385,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.93 per share, with a total value of $25,014,931.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,091,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,891,483.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $73,313.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,977.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III acquired 385,260 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.93 per share, with a total value of $25,014,931.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,091,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,891,483.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,121,844 shares of company stock worth $76,837,576 over the last three months. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,210.0% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the first quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

