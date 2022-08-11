Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) PT Lowered to $25.00 at HC Wainwright

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Codexis from $39.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Codexis from $39.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Benchmark set a $20.00 price objective on Codexis in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Codexis from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Codexis from $42.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.33.
Codexis Stock Up 11.8 %
NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $8.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.27. Codexis has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $42.01. The stock has a market cap of $568.14 million, a P/E ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 1.62.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Codexis
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDXS. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Codexis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Codexis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Codexis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Codexis by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Codexis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000.
About Codexis
Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.
