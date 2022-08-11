Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) PT Lowered to $25.00 at HC Wainwright

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Codexis from $39.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Codexis from $39.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Benchmark set a $20.00 price objective on Codexis in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Codexis from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Codexis from $42.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.33.

NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $8.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.27. Codexis has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $42.01. The stock has a market cap of $568.14 million, a P/E ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 1.62.

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 11.55% and a negative net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $38.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Codexis will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDXS. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Codexis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Codexis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Codexis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Codexis by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Codexis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

