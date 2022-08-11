Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (LON:CCEP) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (LON:CCEP – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 51.40 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 51.40 ($0.62). Approximately 11 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 6,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.80 ($0.61).

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 50.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 48.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £234.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

