CNA Financial Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:CNA)

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

CNA Financial has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. CNA Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 35.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CNA Financial to earn $4.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.6%.

CNA Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CNA opened at $40.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.66. CNA Financial has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $50.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.13). CNA Financial had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CNA Financial will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 9,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $424,877.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,565.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CNA Financial

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNA. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in CNA Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in CNA Financial by 15.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 45,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 5,914 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in CNA Financial by 5.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in CNA Financial during the first quarter worth about $781,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in CNA Financial by 168.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 31st.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Featured Articles

