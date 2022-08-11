CML Microsystems (LON:CML) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of CML Microsystems (LON:CML – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

CML Microsystems Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CML opened at GBX 421.04 ($5.09) on Wednesday. CML Microsystems has a one year low of GBX 332.25 ($4.01) and a one year high of GBX 460 ($5.56). The company has a market cap of £66.98 million and a P/E ratio of 6,000.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 8.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 381.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 378.26.

CML Microsystems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from CML Microsystems’s previous dividend of $4.00. CML Microsystems’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

About CML Microsystems

CML Microsystems plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets mixed-signal, radio frequency (RF), and microwave semiconductors for communications markets worldwide. It primarily offers high performance RF products and mixed-signal baseband/modem processors, as well as microwave/millimetre wave semiconductors for wireless voice and data communications.

Featured Stories

