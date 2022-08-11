CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $197.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $173.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. CMC Materials has a 1-year low of $119.19 and a 1-year high of $197.00.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

