Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.40. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund shares last traded at $8.35, with a volume of 22,233 shares trading hands.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Price Performance

Get Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.0906 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.78%.

Institutional Trading of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLV. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $492,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $90,000.

About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.