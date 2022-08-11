ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.75

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.75 and traded as low as $0.67. ClearOne shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 38,111 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ClearOne in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

ClearOne Trading Up 7.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average of $0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $17.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearOne

ClearOne ( NASDAQ:CLRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative net margin of 27.16% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $7.55 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearOne stock. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) by 5,150.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 206,000 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT owned 1.12% of ClearOne worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

About ClearOne

(Get Rating)

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

See Also

