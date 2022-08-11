CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Short Interest Down 73.0% in July

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a decline of 73.0% from the July 15th total of 135,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 346,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CK Hutchison Stock Performance

Shares of CK Hutchison stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.64. 154,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,464. CK Hutchison has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $7.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.96.

CK Hutchison Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.1903 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.86%.

CK Hutchison Company Profile

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, and telecommunications businesses worldwide. The company invests in, develops, and operates ports, which operate 291 berths in 52 ports spanning 26 countries; and provides logistics and transportation-related services, such as cruise ship terminals, distribution centers, rail services, and ship repair facilities.

