Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.51

Shares of Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.51 and traded as high as $24.71. Citizens & Northern shares last traded at $24.69, with a volume of 20,300 shares trading hands.

Citizens & Northern Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.51. The company has a market cap of $379.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.39.

Citizens & Northern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 180.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern in the first quarter worth $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern in the second quarter worth $144,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.48% of the company’s stock.

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers lending products include commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments, such as commercial letters-of-credit; and deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

