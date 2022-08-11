Citigroup Cuts Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Price Target to $26.00

Fluor (NYSE:FLRGet Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on Fluor in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Fluor Price Performance

Shares of FLR opened at $25.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.58. Fluor has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.04 and its 200-day moving average is $25.51.

Fluor (NYSE:FLRGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.12%. Fluor’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fluor will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluor

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,052,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,838,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 192,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

