Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,602 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,404,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,205,126,000 after buying an additional 11,804,677 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,125,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,794,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730,165 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,136,734 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,623,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,066 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,173,669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,496,355,000 after purchasing an additional 183,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,268,847 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,185,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,314 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.23.

CSCO stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $45.97. 473,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,139,264. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $190.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.82 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.95 and a 200-day moving average of $49.73.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.