Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,907 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,863 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,393,809.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, KGI Securities lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,139,264. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.73. The company has a market capitalization of $191.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also

