Cineplex (TSE:CGX) PT Lowered to C$16.00

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$19.00 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Cineplex from C$19.50 to C$18.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$16.75.
Cineplex Trading Up 4.6 %
Shares of TSE:CGX opened at C$11.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$731.83 million and a P/E ratio of -3.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.37. Cineplex has a 1 year low of C$10.35 and a 1 year high of C$15.75.
About Cineplex
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
