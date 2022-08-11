Cineplex (TSE:CGX) PT Lowered to C$16.00

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$19.00 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Cineplex from C$19.50 to C$18.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$16.75.

Shares of TSE:CGX opened at C$11.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$731.83 million and a P/E ratio of -3.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.37. Cineplex has a 1 year low of C$10.35 and a 1 year high of C$15.75.

Cineplex ( TSE:CGX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.67) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$228.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$195.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cineplex will post 0.9900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

