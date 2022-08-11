Cigna (NYSE:CI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $22.90- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $22.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $178.00B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $178.59 billion.

Cigna Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CI traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $287.34. The stock had a trading volume of 45,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,408. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $87.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $266.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.32. Cigna has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $289.24.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. Cigna’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cigna will post 23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a mkt perform rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $304.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total value of $12,239,479.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,402,139.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total value of $12,239,479.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,402,139.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $933,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at $8,572,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,642 shares of company stock worth $20,869,065. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cigna

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CI. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 1st quarter worth $44,063,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 339,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,998,000 after acquiring an additional 85,507 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 540.6% during the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 92,704 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $22,213,000 after acquiring an additional 78,232 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 275.7% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 101,181 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $24,244,000 after acquiring an additional 74,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 179,292 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,960,000 after acquiring an additional 38,800 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

