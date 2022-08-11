Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Short Interest Up 273.2% in July

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,400 shares, an increase of 273.2% from the July 15th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 415,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Cielo Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CIOXY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,059. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.29. Cielo has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Cielo Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.0041 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Cielo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.34%.

Cielo Company Profile

Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. It is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

