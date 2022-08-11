Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Sells 1,484 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP decreased its position in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the period. RadNet comprises about 1.9% of Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP’s holdings in RadNet were worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RDNT. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of RadNet by 4.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in RadNet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 90,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in RadNet by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RDNT traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,265. RadNet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.44 and a 52-week high of $34.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.25 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.86.

RadNet ( NASDAQ:RDNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. RadNet had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $354.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. RadNet’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RadNet news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $191,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 290,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,548,222.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 20,900 shares of company stock worth $414,923 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

