Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Makes New $97,000 Investment in Bilander Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCB)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in Bilander Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Bilander Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,411,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bilander Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $2,919,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bilander Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $2,215,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bilander Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,451,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Bilander Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. 49.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bilander Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ TWCB remained flat at $9.72 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 687 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,950. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average is $9.69. Bilander Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $9.83.

Bilander Acquisition Profile

Bilander Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

